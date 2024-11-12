Brad Pitt Scores Legal Victory Over Angelina Jolie in Winery War

Getty

Brad Pitt has scored a major win in an L.A. court in his ongoing war of the rosé with ex Angelina Jolie over their Miraval winery in France.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” a judge just dismissed three of Angelina’s motions to dismiss Brad’s lawsuit over the French winery.

A source close to the case told us, “The judge found credibility in Brad’s case, paving the way for the matter to proceed to trial. This latest ruling represents another pre-trial victory for Pitt, adding to his momentum in the ongoing legal battle.”

The fight over Chateau Miraval and its wine business has been going on since their 2016 split.

In 2008, Brad and Angie paid over $27 million for the 1200-acre property in hopes of turning it into a family business. They even got married in the vineyard’s chapel.

Following their split, Brad accused Angie of going behind his back and selling her portion of the wine business without his permission, violating their verbal and written agreements. Angie argues that she had every right to sell.

An insider close to the “F1” star’s team told us, “This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings.”

On the other hand, Angie’s team claims Brad is trying to silence her with NDAs and is dragging out the drama to keep what she says is his past bad behavior hidden.