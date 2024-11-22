Getty Images

Angelina Jolie was gushing over motherhood in her new interview with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan.

While discussing her new biopic “Maria,” about opera icon Maria Callas, Michael asked if anything in Angie’s life compared to Marie’s love of singing.

Jolie replied, “My motherhood… it’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters."

Angelina and her ex Brad Pitt are the parents of six children, including Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox and his twin sister Vivienne, 16.

Michael noted that Maddox and Pax worked on “Marie,” asking if they got the “bug for the business.”

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera.” she said.

Jolie continued, “They are quite private,” adding, “Shiloh is extremely private.”

She explained, “They weren’t born with privacy. Right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”

Shiloh, now 18, made a big splash when she was born, with her baby picture gracing the cover of People magazine in 2006. After mostly staying out of the spotlight for years, she resurfaced in her teens, attending some red carpets with Jolie in 2021 and showing off her dance moves in a 2022 YouTube video posted by a choreographer. Most recently she made headlines when she filed paperwork to drop her father’s last name when she turned 18 in May.

Her younger brother Knox was the latest sibling to attend an event with their famous mother, walking the red carpet with her at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards earlier this month.

In September, Jolie opened up about her children at the premiere of "Maria" at the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival at Film and Lincoln Center.

The 49-year-old superstar told “Extra" of her children's support during the journey of making the movie, saying, "It’s meant everything."

"You know, before you get out in these things, you're as nervous," she said. "They just said, 'No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.' You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you."

Because of that safety net, she confided, "We all just, you know, said we're gonna have a good time tonight.”

Angelina had a lot to be nervous about going into "Maria," in which she plays Maria Callas, the opera singer lauded as one of the greatest, most enigmatic talents of the 20th century. Making matters scarier, Jolie was doing her own singing, mixed with Callas' voice.

She shared, “My boys were with me on set, and they were in the AD department, the photography department. So, it was kind of an amazing thing to have, you know, they don't always... to see you work in this way because it was such a deeply emotional film that I didn't catch it at first... They saw me learn how to sing, they saw me practice, they saw me nervous. They were there the first time I had to do it and I was terrified, and they were there when I broke down crying… So, it was an interesting time for us to kind of get closer in a different way."

"Many of us that have children know you don’t often cry in front of your children," she went on, "or you don’t express certain things in front of your children, so to do that and then tell them it's okay and be there for each other was very special.”

Jolie also laughed that she knew when she got better at singing because of her kids! “In the beginning, it was more like they were proud of me for trying so hard. It wasn’t that, 'We like your voice,' it was, 'Good for you!' We're proud of you, Mom. We know how hard you're working."

She continued, "Then there was a time when they started to say, 'You know actually, you're kind of doing it, Mom!' So they were with me through the times when I was singing loudly in the house and everyone was probably in their rooms thinking, 'Oh, my God.' It's like learning the violin at home."