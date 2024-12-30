Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reach Divorce Settlement 8 Years After She Filed

Getty Images

Brad Pitt, 61, and Angelina Jolie, 49, have reached a divorce settlement, reports People magazine.

The news comes eight years after the “Maria” star filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage.

Jolie’s lawyers told People that the stars signed the divorce docs on Dec. 30.

James Simon, Jolie's attorney, also told the magazine in a statement, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

People adds “both parties have requested a jury trial lasting 10 to 15 days and have agreed to participate in a settlement conference or mediation session as a form of alternative dispute resolution.”

A rep for Pitt declined to comment on People’s story.

The exes share six kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Brad and Angelina were declared legally single in 2019, and Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022.