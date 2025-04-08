Britney Spears & Paul Soliz Split Again (Report)

Getty

Britney Spears has reportedly called it quits with Paul Soliz again.

TMZ reports Spears broke up with Soliz around Valentine’s Day.

It is unclear what led to the split, but sources told the outlet that Paul removed his personal belongings from Britney’s home recently.

Britney and Paul have been on-again, off-again since her failed marriage to Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce in August 2023.

Paul first sparked split rumors in July 2024 and then the couple reconciled briefly in February.

Britney and Paul met while he performed maintenance work on her home.