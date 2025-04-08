Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz, 36, and Austin Butler, 33, have everyone talking!

The “Caught Stealing” co-stars started filming together in September 2024, and now a source tells the US Sun they “have been spending time together over the past few weeks.”

Life could be imitating art. Zoë and Austin appear to play love interests in the Darren Aronofsky film, and Page Six has photos of the them kissing on set.

The insider shared, “They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet.”

They both are fresh off high-profile relationships and the source insisted, “They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go.”

Page Six notes their reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kravitz was recently spotted with Noah Centineo, but it's unclear if they were dating. She was previously engaged to Channing Tatum, but they split in October. Before that she was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.