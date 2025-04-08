YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel aka Rachel Griffin Accurso has some surprise news to share!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Rachel announced that she welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with husband Aron Accurso via surrogate.

She wrote on Instagram, “We welcomed sweet baby Susannah into the world! 💕 We are so in love! Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama."

Accurso showed her appreciation for her surrogate, writing, “I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her."

Rachel ended her post with some love for Aron, writing, “Aron - Thank you for being the best husband and dada!”

The pair are also the parents of son Thomas, 7.

Just a month ago, Rachel explained why she hasn’t been posting any new content on her YouTube channel since signing a deal with Netflix.

When a user asked when new episodes are coming, Rachel responded on her Instagram, “I’m sorry. We’ve had some family things to attend to. Nothing to do with Netflix, as that is content from YouTube.”

Rachel didn’t elaborate on her family situation, but the baby announcement may just have explained her absence!

Last year, Rachel revealed she suffered a miscarriage before welcoming Thomas.

Along with posting a video of herself singing a song and playing piano, she wrote on Instagram, “Rainbow baby, dream come true. Rainbow baby, if you knew. Every prayer we said for you. Rainbow baby dream come true."

She went on, “My rainbow baby is not a baby anymore but he’ll always be my rainbow baby 💗 So much love to anyone who understands ❤️.”