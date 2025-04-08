Cary Grant’s Ex-Wife Dyan Cannon, 88, Confesses She Has ‘Several’ Friends with Benefits

Getty Images

Dyan Cannon’s love life is in full bloom at 88!

The actress, who was married to Cary Grant and dated Johnny Carson, revealed to People magazine she’s still playing the field.

People caught up with Dyan at the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, asking if she was seeing anyone.

The Golden Globe winner quipped, “Of course,” adding, “Somebody special.” Cannon then clarified, “Several special [people]… I have friends with benefits, yes.”

She also said her past relationship with Carson is getting lots of buzz these days thanks to the “CBS Sunday News” special “The Hidden Side of Johnny Carson.”

The “Heaven Can Wait” actress told People, “I’ve been hearing constantly about Johnny Carson. It’s on a lot. They’re running it, running it, running it.”

The special looks back at Dyan as a guest on “The Tonight Show,” as she told Johnny she met a man and knew she would be with him “as long as I live.”

That’s when Johnny revealed they had “gone out a couple of times,” causing Cannon to laugh out loud. When he asked what was “different about this fella” compared to him, Dyan laughed even harder.

Recalling the episode, Dyan said to People, “I rattled him, and I love that. We love it when we rattle men who aren’t usually rattled, don’t we? He loved it. He loved it. We used to go to restaurants, and they’d shut down the entire restaurant for him.”

She went on, “He was a special man. I’ve known a lot of special men. And there’s more to come.”

Dyan started dating Cary Grant, who was 33 years older, in 1961. They wed in 1965 and welcomed daughter Jennifer in 1966. The couple split in 1968.