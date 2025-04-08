Prince Harry’s Legal Showdown with the Palace Over Security Fears

Prince Harry is back home in London and pleading with the court to beef up his security.

Harry claims the Palace left his family underprotected after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020. He has been fighting for more security since 2021.

The Prince was in court Tuesday to appeal a British High Court judge’s 2024 decision in favor of a government panel providing him with security only on a “bespoke,” or as needed, basis.

His lawyer Shaheed Fatima told the court on Tuesday, “The appellant does not accept that bespoke means better. In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment."

According to Reuters, Harry’s legal team gave examples of security threats in written submissions, including al Qaeda calling for him to be murdered, and also the time he and Meghan were involved in a “dangerous car pursuit with paparazzi in New York City” in 2023.

The New York Times reports that in 2022 Harry offered to pay for the security himself, but he lost that battle in court after a government lawyer argued against wealthy people being able to “buy” officers for security.