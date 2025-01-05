Getty Images

On Sunday, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner enjoyed a high-profile date night at the 2025 Golden Globes!

At the star-studded ceremony, Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of music legend Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

Though Jenner opted to skip the red carpet, she joined her beau inside at a table in the Beverly Hilton, where the show was taking place.

It was the second year in a row that Jenner was Chalamet’s date at the Golden Globes.

Last year, Timothée was photographed kissing Kylie on the cheek at the show, where he was nominated for his work on “Wonka.”

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

“They only had eyes for each other, and it was clear they were totally into one another,” the insider added. “They shared a few kisses, and it was obvious they had amazing chemistry.”