Sharon Stone Raves About Kate Hudson’s Singing at Golden Globes 2025 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kate Hudson and Sharon Stone are “family friends” who met up at the 2025 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with the two women, who gushed about each other on the red carpet!

Sharon commented, “This girl can sing. This girl is doing really good. She jumped out in her singing career.”

As for why it took her so long to launch her singing career, Hudson, 45, said, “I was scared to put it out there.”

Kate said she is happy that she overcame her fears, saying, “It’s like my life feels so full now.”

Sharon noted, “You’re going to come and sing at one of the openings of my painting shows.”

Hudson quipped, “Anything for Sharon.”

Kate admitted that she should be on “vocal rest” right now since she was “losing [her] voice.” She added, “I’ve got to stop talking.”

When Sharon and Billy started talking about police funding, Kate joked, “We’re getting political — this is where I walk away.”