Award Shows January 05, 2025
Cristin Milioti on Possible 'The Penguin’ Season 2 (Exclusive)
Nominee Cristin Milioti stunned as she made her way down the Goldeb Globes red carpet to chat with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about “The Penguin.”
She described Colin Farrell’s dramatic transformation in the show as “incredible,” adding, “Fully transformative. The makeup was amazing. He’s so fabulous.”
When asked about news of a possible season 2 for “The Penguin,” Cristin replied “I don’t know. I hope so!”
She insisted, “I would love nothing more, truly!”
Billy also takes a moment to focus on Cristin’s showstopping earrings.
“You can touch them, but if you are a part of me losing them, I’ll get shot,” Cristin joked.
“The Penguin” star is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.