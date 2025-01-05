Cristin Milioti on Possible 'The Penguin’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nominee Cristin Milioti stunned as she made her way down the Goldeb Globes red carpet to chat with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about “The Penguin.”

She described Colin Farrell’s dramatic transformation in the show as “incredible,” adding, “Fully transformative. The makeup was amazing. He’s so fabulous.”

When asked about news of a possible season 2 for “The Penguin,” Cristin replied “I don’t know. I hope so!”

She insisted, “I would love nothing more, truly!”

Billy also takes a moment to focus on Cristin’s showstopping earrings.

“You can touch them, but if you are a part of me losing them, I’ll get shot,” Cristin joked.