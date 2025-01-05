Getty Images

Jamie Foxx kept a positive attitude at the 2025 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Foxx, who opened up about life after he suffered a brain bleed and stroke last year.

Foxx commented, “When you dream about what you want to be, you only dream about the good things… the career, the house, you never dream tragedy. When tragedy happens in a real way, you need solid family and friends, so the two ladies that are with me tonight, Corinne Marie Foxx and Anelise held me down in a way that is hard to interpret in these settings… You have to show up and really take over everything, and she did that and that’s why I’m here.”

As how Foxx lives life nowadays, he answered, “You take a picture on your cell phone and you hit that filter, and it brightens up, that’s the way my life looks now.”