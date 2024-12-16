Getty

Jamie Foxx’s team is speaking out after the actor was allegedly attacked by a fellow patron at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Friday.

Foxx was at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills celebrating his 57th birthday with family when someone hurled a glass at his face.

Now, Jamie’s spokesperson tells “Extra,” “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

An eyewitness previously told TMZ that customers at another table were being rude to Jamie and he asked them to stop because he was with family. It was after the exchange that someone allegedly threw the glass at the comedian.

Over the weekend, Jamie seemingly responded to the incident Instagram, posting a text image that said, “The devil is busy.,.. but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

He wrote in the caption, “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by ‘What Had Happened Was’ … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…”

Jamie was referencing his new Netflix special “What Had Happened Was...,” which dropped December 10.