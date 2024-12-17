Jamie Foxx’s birthday dinner at Mr. Chow ended with the comedian getting struck in the face with a glass.

Now, TMZ reports the altercation involved the crew from “Jackass.”

The site says that the “Jackass” crew, who were at a holiday party in the VIP area upstairs, sent Jamie a drink. He accepted but didn’t drink it, due to his past health issues.

Then, a server came by and told Jamie to wave to the crew upstairs. Foxx’s party noticed the guys were laughing and then saw they were shining a laser on his table.

It wasn’t just any laser, however, it was apparently in the shape of a part of the male anatomy. According to an insider, he declared, "In front of my daughters?"

Jamie reportedly went upstairs with some friends to confront the guys, and it led to what some TMZ sources described as a tense standoff that ended with the thrown glass.

Foxx reportedly told the “Jackass” crew, "It's my birthday, what is wrong with you?" before leaving to get stitches.

Mr. Chow staff called police but no one was arrested.

Now, Bryan Freedman, a lawyer for Dickhouse Productions, says, "Although the crew has the greatest respect for Jamie, the version of events that has been presented is totally inaccurate and deeply unfair to those attending their holiday celebration that night."

On Monday, Jamie’s team told “Extra,” “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that an investigation is underway.

Over the weekend, Jamie seemingly responded to the incident on Instagram, posting a text image that said, “The devil is busy.,.. but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

He wrote in the caption, “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by ‘What Had Happened Was’ … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…”

Jamie was referencing his new Netflix special “What Had Happened Was...,” which dropped December 10.