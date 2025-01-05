Getty Images

Nikki Glaser wasn’t holding back as host of the 2025 Golden Globes.

She delivered an onslaught of zingers aimed at the Hollywood A-list — and a few politicians, too!

Glaser opened the show by calling it, "Ozempic's biggest night.”

The comedian went on to joke, "I gotta say, this feels like I finally made it. You know, I'm in a room full of producers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and this time, all of my clothes are on, so it was worth it."

At one point she took aim at Timothée Chalamet teasing, "Can I just say you have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip? I think this is just such a good look."

She roasted Bob Dylan with a backhanded compliment to Timothée’s singing voice in the Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” teasing, “I actually read that your singing voice was so accurate that even Bob Dylan himself admitted that it was absolutely horrible."

Nikki dropped a Diddy joke, too. Referencing Zendaya’s “Challengers,” she said, “That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I mean, seriously. Oh, no, no, I know, I’m sorry, I’m upset, too — the after-party’s not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on!”

Taking a jab at newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, she said, "Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy.”

At one point, Glaser referenced the presidential election, joking that the stars had accomplished a lot in 2024 “except tell the country who to vote for.”

She made fun of Robert F. Kennedy, notorious for eating unusual game, while listing off the names of nominated television shows.