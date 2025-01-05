Award Shows January 05, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Complete Winners List
All the 2025 Golden Globe winners!
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“The Brutalist”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Nickel Boys”
“September 5”
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Anora”
“Challengers"
"Emilia Pérez"
“A Real Pain”
“The Substance”
“Wicked”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
"Alien: Romulus"
“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
“Deadpool & Wolverine”
“Gladiator 2”
“Inside Out 2”
"Twisters"
"Wicked"
"The Wild Robot"
Best Director‚ Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
Sean Baker, “Anora”
Edward Berger, “Conclave”
Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”
Best Television Series — Drama
“The Day of the Jackal”
“The Diplomat”
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
“Shōgun”
“Slow Horses”
“Squid Game”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“The Gentlemen”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Baby Reindeer”
“Disclaimer”
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
“The Penguin”
“Ripley”
“True Detective: Night Country”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
Kate Winslet, “Lee”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
Daniel Craig, “Queer”
Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Demi Moore, “The Substance” WINNER
Zendaya, “Challengers”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, “Anora”
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” WINNER
Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” WINNER
Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” WINNER
Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Kate Winslet, “The Regime”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” WINNER
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” WINNER
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun" WINNER
Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
Diego Luna, “La Máquina”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”
Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”
Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”
Adam Sandler, “Love You”
Ali Wong, “Single Lady” WINNER
Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“Flow” WINNER
“Inside Out 2”
“Memoir Of A Snail”
“Moana 2”
“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
“The Wild Robot”
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
“All We Imagine As Light,” USA / France / India
“Emilia Pérez,” France WINNER
“The Girl With The Needle,” Poland / Sweden / Denmark
“I’m Still Here,” Brazil
“The Seed Of The Sacred Fig,” USA / Germany
“Vermiglio,” Italy
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
Sean Baker, “Anora”
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”
Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance
Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”
Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”
Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”
Clément Ducol, Camille, “Emilia Pérez”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Challengers”
Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way,” “The Last Showgirl”
“Compress / Repress,” “Challengers”
“El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”
“Forbidden Road,” “Better Man”
“Kiss The Sky,” “The Wild Robot”
“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Pérez”