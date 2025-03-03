Skip to Main Content
Award Shows March 03, 2025

Oscars 2025 Best Fashions: Halle Berry, Demi Moore & Selena Gomez Shine!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour are breaking down the best 2025 Oscars fashions! 

Adam pointed out that silver was a big trend, which included Halle Berry in a jaw-dropping Christian Siriano gown covered in glass shards. 

Halle wasn’t the only star in glass — Selena Gomez’s nude custom Ralph Lauren, a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, was covered in 16,000 drops of glass. 

Meanwhile, “The Brutalist’s” Felicity Jones was a vision in a silver Giorgio Armani gown.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande delivered their most “Wicked”-ly stunning looks yet, with Cynthia in a dramatic dark green Louis Vuitton gown and Ariana in pale pink corseted Schiaparelli. 

The guys delivered the looks, too. Timothée Chalamet hit the carpet in a yellow tuxedo by Givenchy, while Colman Domingo was turning heads in a red Valentino suit with archival accessories.

When it comes to best-dressed, Glassman chose Demi Moore’s “stunning” silver gown by Armani Privé. 

