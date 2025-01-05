Cynthia Erivo on ‘Really Special’ Golden Globes with Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

She smiled, “I have been told I don't have green on, but I always have a little bit of green somewhere. Sometimes it's harder to find than usual, but I want to try and make sure that I still live in the world a little bit.”

As for how she was feeling, Erivo said, “I feel really energized. It's been really wild and crazy in the most wonderful way… I think of all the people that I've met and all the people I've come across, the people who have seen it, the responses that I've been getting have been really, like, heartwarming and touching, and every day there's something new. Today, I saw a video of this young girl doing the dance in the ballroom and she'd only just seen the movie, so she was just on her own staring at the TV doing the dance at the same time, and I love that that's what is happening, that people are trying to connect with this movie… It makes me happy.”