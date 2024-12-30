Kristin Cavallari’s NSFW Confession About Dating Morgan Wallen

Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari, 37, is dishing on her past romance with Morgan Wallen, 31.

She shared the NSFW details on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

In a teaser, she described him as a “good guy” with a “big heart.”

When Bunnie described has a “player from the Himalayas,” Kristin concurred, “One thousand percent.”

Cavallari added, “He’s been with every woman on the planet.”

It turns out Kristin was looking for a “f**k buddy in Nashville.” She confessed, "He's a great f**k buddy… He was good in bed."

Looking back at their first date, she said, "The first date that we went on, he was a true gentleman… and he was like, 'I'll pick you up, I'll pick the place,' like, just f**king handled business."

When he picked her up, Morgan met her kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10 and Saylor, 8. "My kids were so excited," Kristin said. "It was so cute."

Wallen booked a private room at a restaurant. She said that afterward, "He kissed me in the rain and it was the sweetest thing."

They continued to see each other, but Kristin said she hadn’t talked to Morgan in “probably a year.” She insisted, "I have nothing but good things to say about him."

Kristin also addressed past rumors that Wallen had hurt her feelings, saying, "God, I'm so sorry, Morgan. He didn't hurt my feelings.”

She explained, I'll be honest with you — Morgan was the first guy in my entire f**king life that wasn't just completely enamored with me. And I was like, 'What in the f**k is going on?' It really threw me."

The star confessed "I love having the upper hand, and I feel like with him, I didn't have the upper hand. The only time in my life. So, it really f**ked with me."