Instagram

Tyler Henry is on the mend after undergoing brain surgery for a colloid tumor.

The “Hollywood Medium” star shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed, along with an update for fans.

Henry wrote, “Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings.”

The 29-year-old added, “For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain… that is. 🤣)”



Tyler went on, “This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for - I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings.”

He closed by saying, “Thank you all so much for your support.”

According to UCLA Health, “A colloid cyst is a slow-growing tumor typically found near the center of the brain.

If large enough, a colloid cyst obstructs cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) movement, resulting in a build up of CSF in the ventricles of the brain (hydrocephalus) and elevated brain pressure.”

Tyler has undergone brain surgery before. In 2023, he revealed that just after he turned 18 doctors found a congenital brain cyst.

He explained “an MRI revealed a congenital brain cyst that lead to emergency surgery after weeks of headaches. A mass I was born with was only now causing a life-threatening situation as my adult life was just beginning.”

It was just a week ago that Henry announced his marriage to musician Clint Goldwin.