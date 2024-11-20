Jay Cutler & Samantha Robertson Are Engaged (Report)

Getty Images

It looks like Jay Cutler and his girlfriend Samantha Robertson are leveling up in their relationship!

A source close to the couple told People magazine that they are engaged.

Earlier this month, Robertson sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a diamond sparkler on that finger at the NYC premiere of “Yellowstone.”

The rumored engagement comes more than a year after Jay and Samantha made it Instagram official.

In the summer of 2023, the pair attended a friend’s wedding in Paris. Along with posting a series of photos together, Samantha wrote, “Vive la France 🇫🇷Congratulations @chanelhandel @amackenzietemplar. The most beautiful wedding ❤️.”

Jay and Samantha reportedly met through mutual friends in Nashville.

Cutler was previously married to “Laguna Beach” alum Kristin Cavallari.

Years ago, Kristin expressed that she wanted Jay to get remarried. During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she said, “I hope that he finds someone, I really do. I mean, I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried. I mean, I really do."

Kristin and Jay have three kids together, sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8.