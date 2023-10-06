Instagram

Years after his split with Kristin Cavallari, former NFL player Jay Cutler has moved on!

Jay is now dating Samantha Robertson, who made it Instagram official last month.

The pair attended a friend’s wedding in Paris. Along with posting a series of photos together, Samantha wrote, “Vive la France 🇫🇷Congratulations @chanelhandel @amackenzietemplar. The most beautiful wedding ❤️.”

In response to the post, a friend wrote, “I love, love,” to which Jay commented, “Don’t we all.”

Days after posting the wedding, Samantha posted a pic of her with Jay in Montana. She wrote on Instagram, “Sunsets in Montana never disappoint 🫶🏼.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Messenger was the first to report that Jay and Samantha were dating after meeting through “mutual friends in Nashville.” A source shared, “Jay and Samantha have been dating for a while.”

The insider added, “Jay recently flew with Samantha to Paris. Their kids have also met.”

Samantha was previously married to Justin Timberlake’s best friend Trace Ayala, but it is unclear when they split.

In 2019, Samantha paid tribute to Trace, writing on Instagram, “I know you never asked to be the worlds best dad and husband but you’re absolutely crushing it! 364 more days until we get to celebrate you again @traceayala ❤️.”