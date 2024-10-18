Celebrity News October 18, 2024
Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI & Gun Possession
On Thursday, Jay Cutler was taken into custody for DUI and possession of a handgun in Franklin, Tennessee.
Before the arrest, Cutler was involved in a minor car collision with another vehicle.
Cutler was released after posting the $5,000 bail.
According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 17, police “noticed Mr. Cutler staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed while walking," and he smelled of alcohol.
Officers also noted that "he spoke thick-tonuged, slurred, and mumbled,” but were unable to perform a sobriety test since he denied one.
Cutler was then transported to the hospital, where a blood sample was taken after a search warrant was obtained.
Police found two guns in Cutler’s car, including a loaded pistol.
In addition to DUI and possession of a handgun under the influence, Cutler was charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and violating implied consent.
The arrest affidavit revealed that Cutler offered to pay the other driver $2,000 if they didn’t call the police.
A court date has been scheduled for January 2025.