On Thursday, Jay Cutler was taken into custody for DUI and possession of a handgun in Franklin, Tennessee.

Before the arrest, Cutler was involved in a minor car collision with another vehicle.

Cutler was released after posting the $5,000 bail.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 17, police “noticed Mr. Cutler staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed while walking," and he smelled of alcohol.

Officers also noted that "he spoke thick-tonuged, slurred, and mumbled,” but were unable to perform a sobriety test since he denied one.

Cutler was then transported to the hospital, where a blood sample was taken after a search warrant was obtained.

Police found two guns in Cutler’s car, including a loaded pistol.

In addition to DUI and possession of a handgun under the influence, Cutler was charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and violating implied consent.

The arrest affidavit revealed that Cutler offered to pay the other driver $2,000 if they didn’t call the police.