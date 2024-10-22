Getty Images

Days after Jay Cutler’s arrest, his ex, Kristin Cavallari, is speaking out on the matter.

On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast “Let’s Be Honest,” Cavallari said, “Really quickly, just before we get into the episode, I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex-husband. Just keep that in mind as you’re listening.”

She told listeners, “I will not be commenting on what happened. I do of course wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs. But that’s the only thing that I will be saying about it publicly.”

Last week, Cutler was taken into custody for DUI and possession of a handgun in Franklin, Tennessee.

Before the arrest, Cutler was involved in a minor car collision with another vehicle.

Cutler was released after posting the $5,000 bail.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 17, police “noticed Mr. Cutler staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed while walking," and he smelled of alcohol.

Officers also noted that "he spoke thick-tongued, slurred, and mumbled,” but were unable to perform a sobriety test since he denied one.

Cutler was then transported to the hospital, where a blood sample was taken after a search warrant was obtained.

Police found two guns in Cutler’s car, including a loaded pistol.

In addition to DUI and possession of a handgun under the influence, Cutler was charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and violating implied consent.

The arrest affidavit revealed that Cutler offered to pay the other driver $2,000 if they didn’t call the police.