Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is heading for the hills, romantically — she and Mark Estes have called it quits.

People magazine reports the lifestyle mogul, 37, and the Montana Boyz TikTok star, 24, broke up very recently, with Cavallari confirming the split during Alex Cooper's Unwell tour stop in Austin, Texas.

Cavallari told the host of "Call Her Daddy" the breakup was very "fresh."

The two looked madly in love in a selfie posted from a Mexican vacation earlier this year. "He makes me happy," Cavallari wrote of the boy she met on social media at that time.

They had confirmed their dating status in February, and had shared loved-up pics ever since, including giddily romantic selfies from a Greek vacay just weeks ago.