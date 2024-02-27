Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is dating a younger man!

On Tuesday, Kristin, 37, went public with her relationship with model Mark Estes, 24.

Along with a photo of them in Los Cabos, Mexico, she wrote, “He makes me happy 🤍.”

Cavallari even tagged Estes, who also reposted the pic on his Instagram Story.

Just a day before making it Instagram official, rumors started swirling about the two after they were photographed together in Mexico.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, they were photographed on a tram after landing in Mexico.

A source told the outlet that Kristin and Mark were “very flirty” on the flight to Mexico and looked very much like an item.

They have reportedly been spending time with each other for a month. An insider insisted that it isn’t serious yet.

Months ago, Cavallari opened up about how she’s handling dating. She told E! News, “It’s really not important to me right now. It’s just not with where I'm at in my life."

Kristin noted that she wanted to focus on being a mom “first and foremost,” adding, “I’ve had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn’t get to do that for a long time. Really, when you’re having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."

Though she wasn’t focused on dating, she stressed wanting to “meet someone organically.”

In November, Kristin revealed her “hottest” hookup.

In an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari called Tyler Cameron the “hottest” guy she’s ever hooked up with.

She said, “Tyler Cameron and believe it or not, you guys — I know this is really freaking hard to believe — he’s hotter in person.”

In 2022, Kristin and Tyler had many wondering if they were dating after they were seen kissing in an ad campaign for her jewelry line Uncommon James.