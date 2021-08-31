Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Dating Country Singer Chase Rice

Getty Images

Did Kristin Cavallari find a love connection with Chase Rice?

Sources tell TMZ the reality star, 34, and the country singer, 35, have been dating for two months!

The site says they were introduced by a mutual friend in Nashville and have been getting to know each other ever since. For now, sources say they aren’t exclusive and that he hasn’t met her kids.

Kristin was last linked to comedian Jeff Dye, but they reportedly split earlier this year.