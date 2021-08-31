Celebrity News August 31, 2021
Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Dating Country Singer Chase Rice
Did Kristin Cavallari find a love connection with Chase Rice?
Sources tell TMZ the reality star, 34, and the country singer, 35, have been dating for two months!
The site says they were introduced by a mutual friend in Nashville and have been getting to know each other ever since. For now, sources say they aren’t exclusive and that he hasn’t met her kids.
Kristin was last linked to comedian Jeff Dye, but they reportedly split earlier this year.
Before that, Cavallari was married to Jay Cutler. They announced their divorce in April 2020 after 10 years together. The exes have three children together: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.