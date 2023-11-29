Getty Images

Last year, Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron had many wondering if they were dating after they were seen kissing in an ad campaign for her jewelry line Uncommon James.

Looks like their chemistry translated off-screen!

In a new episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari called Cameron the “hottest” guy she’s ever hooked up with.

She said, “Tyler Cameron and believe it or not, you guys — I know this is really freaking hard to believe — he’s hotter in person.”

Kristin went on, “It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you baby.”

Cavallari did not reveal when exactly they hooked up, but their ad campaign was released in July of 2022.

In the steamy ad, the two played love interests who eventually get married.

Cavallari told Brie and Nikki Bella on their “The Bellas Podcast” in April last year, “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.’”

She added, “He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet. I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him.”