Kristin Cavallari’s Plastic Surgery Confession: ‘I Got a Breast Lift’

“Laguna Beach” alum Kristin Cavallari is an open book!

On Tuesday, Cavallari revealed that she got a breast lift when an Instagram user asked if her boobs were real.

On her Instagram Stories, she said, “Gonna keep it real with y’all. Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids.”

Cavallari is a mom to Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, her kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Kristin also explained why she’s “never done” Botox or fillers.

She noted, “It’s not for me. But I’ve seen it look amazing on some people. My concern is that we don’t know the long term effects of it (and I don’t mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.”

Kristin emphasized, “I’m super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don’t bother me.”

Cavallari was also “meh” about lasers and chemical peels. She admitted, “I’ve done all that s--t and have truly never seen any results. I’ve wasted a lot of money.”

While she saw a “little difference” with microneedling, she stressed, “It’s about taking care of yourself from the inside out.”

A few months ago, Cavallari discussed how her body has changed with her workout routines. Along with saying she “put on a lot of weight… in a good way,” she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress.”

