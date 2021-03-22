Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Put Split Rumors to Rest with Mexico Makeout

Backgrid

What breakup? Kristin Cavallari, 34, and Jeff Dye, 38, proved they are still going strong with a romantic trip to Mexico.

The couple was photographed enjoying a little poolside PDA in Cabo San Lucas, with the comedian leaning in for a kiss in one pic.

The “Very Cavallari” star stunned in a tiny black bikini, while Jeff showed off his buff bod in camouflage swim trunks.

The pair seemed to be putting rumors to rest after a source close to Cavallari told E! News last week the couple had split after five months of dating. The insider said, “It was never that serious to begin with.” They stressed, “She was having fun.”

This isn’t Kristin and Jeff’s first trip to Cabo. They were actually spotted there together in December.

At the time, a source told People of their budding romance, “Kristin is doing great. She is busy with her children and doesn't have much time to date. She enjoys spending time with Jeff, though. They have been on several dates. He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him."

Noting their relationship at the time was “new,” the insider added, “They’ve been talking for a while. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

Cavallari and Dye were first linked back in October, when they were spotted kissing in Chicago.

The relationship comes in the wake of Kristin’s divorce from Jay Cutler.

The Kristin and Jay announced their split on Instagram in April 2020, revealing that they were parting ways "after 10 years together."

In the post, which featured a touching image of the couple, arms around each other as they walk away from the camera, Cavallari wrote that they "have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."