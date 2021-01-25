Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Reportedly Split — Is She Back with Jay Cutler?

Getty Images

After several months of dating, Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye are reportedly over.

The news comes weeks after they said “I love you” to each other on an Instagram Live session.

On Friday, Kristin and ex-husband Jay Cutler sparked reconciliation rumors with an Instagram pic. They wrote on their respective Instagrams, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Despite the pic, Kristin and Jay are reportedly not back together. A source told People magazine, “They are friends and single. They will always have each other's back no matter what.”

Nine months ago, Kristin and Jay announced they were getting a divorce. In a statement on Instagram, she wrote, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Kristin and Jeff first sparked romance rumors in October after they were seen kissing in a Chicago bar. In December, they packed on the PDA during a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A source told People magazine, “Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff.”

“They stayed at the Nobu Hotel, enjoyed the pool and fun dinners. Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him,” the insider dished.

Another source opened up on their budding romance. They told the outlet, “Kristin is doing great. She is busy with her children and doesn't have much time to date. She enjoys spending time with Jeff, though. They have been on several dates. He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him."