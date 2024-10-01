Instagram

Kristin Cavallari, 37, is getting candid about her split with Mark Estes, 24, after seven months of dating.

She revealed on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, "Mark and I broke up. It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."

Kristin explained there was no cheating, and that the Montana Boyz TikToker was “nothing but so sweet and so supportive.”

She confessed, "He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience. I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then. Those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that."

Despite their 13-year age gap, she called it "the best relationship of my life" and deemed their romance "very healthy and very mature.”

Cavallari insisted, "He will make someone so happy one day... and he will have a beautiful family of his own. I know that one day he will look back and understand it, and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

She insisted, "This is actually the best thing for him."

Looking back, Kristin said she has no regrets. "I don't regret going public with him,” she explained. “I don't regret introducing him to my kids. I don't regret anything. It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship, you learn and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness."

The reality star hopes they remain friends and said she has "no interest in getting back into the dating world right now."

Kristin said, "I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work."