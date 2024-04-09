Celebrity News April 09, 2024
Morgan Wallen Arrest: New Video Shows Chair Falling from 6-Story Building
Morgan Wallen is facing felony charges after he allegedly tossed a chair off a six-story building in Nashville.
Now, EarthCam has video of the moment the object fell to the ground.
Wallen was arrested on Sunday after the alleged incident, which took place at Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar.
The Metro Nashville Police Department posted Wallen’s mug shot on X and revealed he was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count misdemeanor disorderly conduct for “throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers.”
Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson told the outlet in a statement, “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
Morgan’s bond was set at $15,250, and News Channel 5 reports he bonded out.
Wallen is due back in court May 3, the same day he’s scheduled to perform at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.
In the aftermath of Morgan’s arrest, his ex and mother of his son Indigo, KT Smith, spoke out.
Morgan Wallen Arrested in Nashville After Allegedly Throwing Chair Off 6-Story Bar BalconyView Story
She insisted there was no correlation between Morgan’s arrest and her surprise wedding to Luke Scornavacco.
Smith told Daily Beast, “Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement. I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”