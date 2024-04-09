Morgan Wallen Arrest: New Video Shows Chair Falling from 6-Story Building

Getty Images

Morgan Wallen is facing felony charges after he allegedly tossed a chair off a six-story building in Nashville.

Now, EarthCam has video of the moment the object fell to the ground.

Wallen was arrested on Sunday after the alleged incident, which took place at Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted Wallen’s mug shot on X and revealed he was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count misdemeanor disorderly conduct for “throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers.”

Metro Nashville Police Department

Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson told the outlet in a statement, “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Morgan’s bond was set at $15,250, and News Channel 5 reports he bonded out.

Wallen is due back in court May 3, the same day he’s scheduled to perform at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

In the aftermath of Morgan’s arrest, his ex and mother of his son Indigo, KT Smith, spoke out.

She insisted there was no correlation between Morgan’s arrest and her surprise wedding to Luke Scornavacco.