Metro Nashville Police Department

Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday in Nashville after allegedly throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted Wallen’s mugshot on X and revealed he was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count misdemeanor disorderly conduct for “throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers.”

Alleged video of Morgan in the back of a police car also showed up on social media.

According to an arrest report obtained by News Channel 5, bar staff told police that Wallen had thrown the chair off the six-story building.

The report also claimed there was video of Morgan "lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” and witnesses told police that the singer laughed after throwing the chair.

Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson told the outlet in a statement,“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Morgan’s bond was set at $15,250, and News Channel 5 reports he bonded out.