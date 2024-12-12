Getty Images

Eight months after his arrest, country singer Morgan Wallen has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in his chair-throwing case.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Wallen to seven days at a DUI education center, two years of probation, and a $350 fine.

If he completes all the terms of his probation, Wallen could have his charges dismissed and expunged since he pleaded conditionally guilty.

In a statement, Morgan’s lawyer Worrick Robinson IV told Billboard, “Earlier today, Morgan Wallen appeared in Davidson County Circuit Court with Judge Cynthia Chappell presiding, where he entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee’s Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction. The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend seven days at a DUI education center, be on probation for two years — one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment— pay a $350 fine and court fees. Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement … Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation.”

In April, Wallen was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count misdemeanor disorderly conduct for “throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers.”