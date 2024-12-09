Bella Hadid Makes Surprise Cameo on ‘Yellowstone’

Instagram

Bella Hadid just joined the “Yellowstone” family.

The model appeared on the December 8 episode as Sadie, who is dating horse trainer Travis (Taylor Sheridan).

Fans first see Hadid when Beth (Kelly Reilly) pays Travis a visit, but Sadie opens the door asking, “You the masseuse?”

Beth quips, “Do I look like a f**king masseuse?”

Sadie insists, “A very expensive one.”

Beth then finds Travis playing strip poker with a large group, that includes Bella’s real life boyfriend Adan Banuelos!

Fast forward to the women at the rodeo arena, and Beth tells Sadie, “[Travis is] probably the most arrogant man I’ve ever met in my life. Misogynistic. Condescending. 25 years older than you. Can you please explain the appeal?”

Sadie insists, “You ever seen him ride before?”

Bella has long had a love of horses, and six years ago, Adan was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Rider Hall of Fame.