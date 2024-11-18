Kevin Costner Had Ideas for ‘Yellowstone’ Exit, Show Went ‘Own Direction’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Costner spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour as he arrived for the 15th Governors Awards in Hollywood.

He gave an update on “Horizon 2,” saying, “It's done, so it's been done for a while, so I have to figure out when I can bring it out.”

Terri replied, “Soon, we hope,” and Kevin agreed, adding, “I feel the same way.”

As for the rest of the four-part movie saga, Costner added, “I've got to figure out how to go make three and four.”

Kevin also revealed that he has yet to see the “Yellowstone” episode in which his character John Dutton was written off, saying, “I didn’t see it… I had suggested a couple storylines along the way but they just go their own direction, that’s okay with me.”

Costner also talked holiday plans, sharing, "I have some choices, which is actually good in life right? I have some choices, so I'll figure it out. But it'll be with the kids and we'll figure it out."

“Extra” recently spoke with Kevin’s co-stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who insisted that John Dutton is still “very present” in the story, despite Costner’s departure.

Kelly said, “He is just the most present character in the show still. Everything revolves around the storyline of him, and now it’s about the characters around him and how they function in this new situation that they find themselves in.”