Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are taking their love to Instagram.

While she did not tag Adan, Hadid shared a what appeared to be a loved-up photo and video of the pair on Instagram with a throwback post from her birthday in October.

In one pic, their hands touch as sits and he stands. Both look away from the camera. In the video, they lean in for a kiss!

She wrote in the caption, “My 27th Birthday🎈🫶🏼.”

The party seemed to have an equestrian theme, with a long table set up in a barn and Bella and Adan both wearing cowboy hats.

Her birthday was around the time Hadid and Banuelos first sparked romance rumors, when she was spotted kissing the cowboy in Fort Worth, Texas.

The two most likely bonded over their love of horses. Six years ago, Adan was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Rider Hall of Fame.