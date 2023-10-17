Getty Images

Months after her split from Marc Kalman, supermodel Bella Hadid has moved on!

TMZ obtained video of Hadid kissing cowboy Adan Banuelos in Fort Worth, Texas.

Along with kissing, the two were seen hugging and holding hands in public.

It is unclear how long they may have been dating.

The two most likely bonded over their love of horses. Six years ago, Adan was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Rider Hall of Fame.

In July, a source told E! News that Bella and Marc’s split was “amicable.”

Bella and Marc made it Instagram official in the summer of 2021. At the time, she posted a series of photos, writing, “Time of my life… Healthy Working and Loved.”