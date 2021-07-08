Bella Hadid Makes It Instagram Official with Marc Kalman

Getty

It looks like Bella Hadid has a new man!

On Thursday, Hadid posted a series of photos, writing, “Time of my life… Healthy Working and Loved.”

In the last photo of her post, Bella is pictured packing on the PDA with art director Marc Kalman.

Instagram

Hadid has been busy in France attending both the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week events.

It is unknown how long Bella and Marc may have been dating, but they were seen together earlier this month in NYC.

Bella was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd, which ended in 2019.