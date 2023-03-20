Getty Images

Bella Hadid headed to Las Vegas for the opening of Stanton Prime Caesars Palace!

“Extra” chatted with the supermodel, who sponsored the event with her nonalcoholic drink company Kin Euphorics.

Hadid, 26, confessed it was her “first time as an adult” in Vegas, adding, “I used to come when I was younger to watch Cirque du Soleil and stuff with my dad on the weekend sometimes, but being over 21 and a real adult, I feel like it’s a different experience. So yeah, for the first time, I am here as a functioning adult human.”

And she was happy to be there! “We love to be able to work with the Tao teams,” she said. “Being able to honestly be a couple of friends that get together and like to throw something amazing… Being in Vegas is amazing.”

Talking about her drinks brand, which aims to nourish the mind and body, Bella said, “Be in Vegas, whether it is not drinking alcohol at all or being able to have an alternative… We wanted to make sure that we bring the experience not only to the health and wellness groups of the world, but to people… who really deserve to have fun and feel good doing it.”

“I’m such a homebody, so I am feeling a bit overwhelmed,” she shared of the evening. “I haven’t seen this many people in a long time, so I’m a bit anxious, to be honest. That’s what Kin is for, that’s why I have to get in there and keep drinking my Kin, settle my nerves… I think we are going to Steve Aoki later, so if I can stay up, it might be a little past my bedtime, but I am going to try and make it through the night.”