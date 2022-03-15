Bella Hadid Reveals Plastic Surgery Regrets

Getty Images

Model Bella Hadid is opening up to Vogue about her decision to get plastic surgery when she was a teen.

The 25-year-old beauty says when she was 14 when she had a nose job, but confessed she wishes she had never done it.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she explained. "I think I would have grown into it."

The star went on, “People think I fully f--ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

Hitting back at rumors she had more work done, she said, “Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

She added, "I've had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn't deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Bella also reflected on being compared to her sister Gigi Hadid, who is also a model.

"I was the uglier sister," Bella said. "I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."



Hadid said she had to overcome a lot to pursue her modeling career, sharing, "I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don't work my ass off."