Yolanda Hadid, 60, and Joseph Jingoli, 65, are getting hitched!

The romantic revelation appeared in a feature about the couple’s Texas estate in Architectural Digest that referred to Jingoli as her “fiancé”!

The story reveals that Joseph, a construction company CEO, and the former Housewife met in Pennsylvania.

They bonded over their love of horses, and AD reveals that early in their courtship he “whisked her away on a date to a horse show in Forth Worth, Texas.”

Hadid told the mag, “That trip was really my first introduction to Texas. We went straight to Fort Worth, where there was a huge horse show with hundreds and hundreds of real, authentic cowboys. It was like being dropped right into a Western movie.”

Their love of Texas grew and they eventually decided to buy property, a wooded plot overlooking a river and build a love nest.

AD described the home as “a single-story, horseshoe-shaped dwelling with a stone exterior and an industrial modern interior that still feels connected to nature.”

She insists on keeping it homey. “I want people to be able to come in and wear their cowboy boots,” she said. “I’m not going to worry about mud on the floors. It had to be casual.”

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary in January. Back when they celebrated two years, she wrote on Instagram, “All my life I prayed for someone like you!! Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm and for being the most honorable man that I know.... Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you.”