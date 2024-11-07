Cole Hauser & Kelly Reilly React to ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Rumors with Rip & Beth (Exclusive)

Getty Images

"Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of Season 5, Part 2.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Cole, who reacted to the possibility of Beth and Rip taking over for a Season 6, saying with a smile, "Listen, there's talks. That's all I can say."

He added, “If Taylor [Sheridan] pens it, Kelly and I will find a way to make some time to go do it.”

Hauser continued, “Listen, this has been such a joy to play this character, to work with Kelly, and Luke, Wes, Kelsey, Gill, Mo, Ian, Bowen… I don’t ever want it to end. It’s a wonderful show.”

Mona also spoke with Kelly Reilly, who weighed in on the spin-off rumors!

Kelly admitted, “I can’t tell you, I’m afraid. We don’t know yet," though she added, "I hope so."