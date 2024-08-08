Michelle Pfeiffer to Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off ‘The Madison’

Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer is joining the “Yellowstone” family!

Variety reports Pfeiffer, 66, will star in and executive produce a new spin-off called “The Madison.”

The series will follow a New York City family from the Madison River valley in Montana.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, told Variety, “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Previous “Yellowstone” spin-offs include “1883” and “1923.”

Fans can also look forward to the final episodes of “Yellowstone” dropping November 10 on Paramount+.

Those final hours of the series, however, will not include Kevin Costner, who portrayed patriarch John Dutton.

He exited the series due to scheduling issues with his western film series “Horizon: An American Saga.”

In June, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kevin about the film and saying goodbye to “Yellowstone.”

While there had been rumors that Costner’s character would be written out of the show, he said, “I just hadn't heard anything about how it would be done so... it was just time to move on and as gracefully as you can with something that's been very important to you.”