Paramount

Good news for “Yellowstone” fans! The show might come back for Season 6.

Sources tell Variety there are talks of continuing the Taylor Sheridan show with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as the leads, but so far no deals are in place.

Reilly and Hauser play onscreen couple Bethany “Beth” Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Beth is the daughter of patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) and Wheeler is the ranch “fixer.”

Hauser previously told "Extra" why he loves playing Rip, “All the layers, all the colors… When he walks into a room, you don’t know what’s going to happen. He can kiss you on the mouth, he can he can beat your ass, he can kill you, he can love you up… be your best friend.”

Cole insisted, “As an actor, you know, you dream about playing a guy like this.”

It was previously thought that “Yellowstone” would wrap after Season 5B, which premieres Nov. 10.

What was thought to be the final hours of the series, however, will not include Costner, who exited the series due to scheduling issues with his western film series “Horizon: An American Saga.”

In June, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kevin about the film and saying goodbye to “Yellowstone.”

While there had been rumors that Costner’s character would be written out of the show, he said, “I just hadn't heard anything about how it would be done so... it was just time to move on and as gracefully as you can with something that's been very important to you.”

Kevin, who was on the hit show for five years, said, “Something I enjoyed, something that I helped sell, something that I helped birth… I was proud of that and what I was able to do.”

Just weeks ago, Variety reported Michelle Pfeiffer, 66, will star in and executive produce a new spin-off called “The Madison.”

The series, which will follow a New York City family from the Madison River valley in Montana.