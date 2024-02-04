Lainey Wilson on Her ‘Yellowstone’ Future: ‘Put Me Back In!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, nominee Lainey Wilson was ready to take care of business in Balmain at the 2024 Grammys!

“Extra” spoke with Lainey on the red carpet about what it means to be embraced by the Grammy world, and her future on “Yellowstone.”

While she confessed that she has “no clue” about what’s happening on “Yellowstone,” she hopes to be part of it. She said, “I’m waiting to hear from them… I told Taylor Sheridan… I’m like, ‘Put me back in, like, put me on a horse this time.’ I grew up on the back of a horse… I would love to be part of his world. I think he’s so very talented.”

Lainey was excited to see Luke Combs at the Grammys, sharing, “We go way back. We used to ride on my camper trailer that I lived in back in 2013.”

On the show, Lainey was nominated for Best Country Album for her album “Bell Bottom Country” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song “Save Me.”

Of her nominations, she said, “It means the world to be recognized by the people you look up to and people that you inspire you… Now these people have become my mentors and friends — it’s wild. It’s a good feeling, like, I’m just getting started.”