Grammys 2024: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Grammy attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they get ready for music's biggest night.

Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had a chin rash on Grammys eve, but it was no match for some makeup. She looked all glammed up ahead of the show.

Kylie Minogue was still in a robe getting ready when she found out she won a Grammy!

Trevor Noah gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes as he got ready to host.

Maluma fit in a workout before the show.

Gracie Abrams couldn't believe her own bling, writing "wtf" alongside a pic of a giant ring.

Zach Bryan was all decked out on his way to the show, joking he was on his way to Walmart.

Emily King was rocking out to Queen!

The Brothers Osbourne got some grub while they got ready ahead of the show.