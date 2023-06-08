Lainey Wilson & Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges’ Romance Started More Than 2 Years Ago!

Getty Images

Lainey Wilson, 31, and Devlin “Duck” Hodges, 27, made their red-carpet debut last month at the Academy of Country Music Awards, but it turns out they’ve had a connection for quite a while!

Wilson confessed on the “The Bobby Bones Show,” that they’ve been involved for more than two years.

The “Yellowstone” actress and country singer, shared, “He's been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years.”

She described him as a “good dude,” and opened up about how supportive the football player is of her career.

“He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself,” Wilson said. “He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to [the] L.A. Rams and did that.”

She continued, “Supports me, would never come in-between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, ‘Go get it, girl.’ And I made him wait for a while. I mean… it's been a little over two years now.”

Wilson dropped a major hint about their romance in April, when she and her band all wore his jersey during a Pittsburgh performance. She said that move “started a few rumors.”

Fans let Duck know on Twitter, and he played coy, responding, “Did she really?!?! Y'all are lying !!!! @laineywilson holla at me!!!”

Lainey wrote back, “This is me hollerin,” and he replied, “OH.MY.GOD hello.”

She told Bobby that Duck also gets along with her country music friends.

“It’s so great — I mean, he's buddies with all my buddies,” she said. “He'll FaceTime me and he'll be with HARDY or he'll be with Cole Swindell and all of them — I'm like, ‘Can you please stop taking my friends?’”

Meanwhile, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with Lainey last month on the ACM red carpet — sans Duck — and she talked about “Yellowstone” coming to an end.

She made her acting debut in the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” starring as a musician named Abby.

When asked about filming the second half of Season 5, Lainey said, “I don’t even know what’s happening,” adding that she’s waiting to hear from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan about whether she’ll be back for the final episodes.