Getty Images

It’s a big night for Lainey Wilson! In addition to being a performer on Thursday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, the singer is also nominated in six categories!

“[It] really does feel like country music is finally starting to love me back as much as I’ve loved it my entire life. It feels nice,” Lainey told “Extra’s” Alecia Davis on the ACM red carpet.

“I’m looking forward to my performances. I’m looking forward to hopefully taking some stuff home, but also just seeing my buddies and my friends. It does seem like this is one of the best places to reconnect.”

Lainey was also excited about country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosting the ceremony, saying, “I know that it is going to feel just the way that the Country Music Awards are supposed to feel.”

The singer-songwriter’s talents extend beyond the recording studio. She made her acting debut in the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” starring as a musician named Abby.

“I will say I’ve realized that the TV business is even crazier than the music business,” Lainey told “Extra” when asked about the recent news that the immensely popular series will be ending after the second half of Season 5.

“I don’t even know what’s happening,” the “Smell Like Smoke” singer said, adding that she’s waiting to hear from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan about whether she’ll be back for the final episodes.